Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 177,741 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,841,168 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 177,741 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.98% of NOV worth $77,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NOV by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NOV by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NOV by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,523,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,356 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.74.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. NOV’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NOV. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOV

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.