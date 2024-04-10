Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027,286 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $71,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBI. Benchmark dropped their target price on Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

In related news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 55,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $773,241.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 410,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,104.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Janus International Group news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,374,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 285,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,952.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 55,271 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $773,241.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 410,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,104.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,841 shares of company stock valued at $9,331,976 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

