Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.99% of BellRing Brands worth $72,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915,857 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.48. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

