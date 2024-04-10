Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $73.32 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 34,011 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $73,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $176.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.77 and a 200-day moving average of $215.81. The company has a market cap of $563.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.07.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

