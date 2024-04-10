Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 9,240 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Prologis worth $72,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $126.26 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.51 and a 200 day moving average of $122.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

