Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 83,585 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 508,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,585 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $87,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 136,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,329,000 after acquiring an additional 451,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,099,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $195.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $201.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.99 and its 200-day moving average is $172.65.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

