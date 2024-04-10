Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $82,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $218.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.62. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $267.42.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 85.03%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.38.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

