Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 377,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $67,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.36.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE stock opened at $179.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 92.34 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.30.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.