Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 273,073 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 140.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 273,073 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $74,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 10,134.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 691,879,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,631,133,967.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 691,879,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,631,133,967.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,908,087 shares of company stock valued at $960,908,028 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $161.00 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

