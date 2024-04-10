Allegiant Travel Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.75.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

