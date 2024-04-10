Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $72.99

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.99, but opened at $74.45. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $74.62, with a volume of 5,610,758 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.26.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.4% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 17,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.