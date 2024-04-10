Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,131,200 shares, a growth of 7,075.8% from the March 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.

Alfa Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ALFFF opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Alfa has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

Get Alfa alerts:

Alfa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber and refrigerated food businesses in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Alpek and Sigma. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.