Albion Financial Group UT Sells 430 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 8.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,229,000 after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 144,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,038. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. StockNews.com cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.