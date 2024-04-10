Albion Financial Group UT Sells 3,656 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

RIVN stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. 12,980,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,948,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

