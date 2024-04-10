Albion Financial Group UT Makes New $40,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.21. 5,201,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,328,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

