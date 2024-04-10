Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.51. 91,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,135. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.42. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $65.09.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.