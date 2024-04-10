Albion Financial Group UT Acquires Shares of 8,003 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.90. 1,919,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,868. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

