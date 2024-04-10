Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.95.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $15.06 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.