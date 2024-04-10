Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in March

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 259,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Akzo Nobel Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.17. 98,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $29.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.
