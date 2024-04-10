Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in March

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 259,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.17. 98,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $29.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4498 dividend. This is an increase from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.74%.

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.