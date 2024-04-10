Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APD. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $239.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.