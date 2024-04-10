Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.24

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$85.24 and last traded at C$83.04, with a volume of 488760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$84.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Cormark reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.5183946 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

