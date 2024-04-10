AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 0.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 2,415,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,547,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 978.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,414.41%.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

