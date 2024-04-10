Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,124,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 1,286,064 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $291.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.99 million. Analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $47,177.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,562.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $199,244.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,966,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,216,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $47,177.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,614 shares in the company, valued at $348,562.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,801 shares of company stock worth $447,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 144.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,751,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258,473 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

