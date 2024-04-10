AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGF.B. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.75.

AGF.B opened at C$8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$540.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$9.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.54.

In other AGF Management news, Director Judy Goldring acquired 50,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,999.00. In other AGF Management news, Director Judy Goldring acquired 50,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,999.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.08 per share, with a total value of C$404,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 353,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,144 and sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

