AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.03. AGCO has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AGCO by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.