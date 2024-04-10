Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Adient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. Adient has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Adient’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adient by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Adient by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

