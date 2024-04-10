Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.51. Adient has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adient will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adient by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Adient by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adient by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Adient by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

