ADENTRA Inc. (HDIUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 26th

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1034 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10.
ADENTRA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. ADENTRA has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $30.84.
About ADENTRA
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADENTRA
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Can Tyson Win from Repealing Its No-Antibiotic Chicken Pledge?
Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.