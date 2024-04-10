ADENTRA Inc. (HDIUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 26th

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1034 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. ADENTRA has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

