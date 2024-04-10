Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in March

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Adecco Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. 30,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,135. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.8351 dividend. This is a boost from Adecco Group’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

