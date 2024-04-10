Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) & Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Head to Head Comparison

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adaptive Biotechnologies and Ikena Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Ikena Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.80, indicating a potential upside of 147.27%. Ikena Oncology has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 653.97%. Given Ikena Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Ikena Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -132.29% -53.65% -27.24% Ikena Oncology N/A -44.21% -37.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Ikena Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $170.28 million 2.33 -$225.25 million ($1.56) -1.75 Ikena Oncology $9.16 million 6.58 -$68.17 million ($1.64) -0.76

Ikena Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ikena Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic test which detects and monitors the remaining number of cancer cells that are present in a patient's body during and after treatment, known as Minimal Residual Disease (MRD). The company offers products and services for life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc. operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway. The company also develops IK-595, a molecular glue designed to trap MEK and RAF in an inactive complex. Ikena Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

