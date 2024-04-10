Acala Token One Day Volume Hits $8.27 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 4% against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $146.61 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00013762 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001493 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,371.53 or 0.99966854 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00013532 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011384 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00127981 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.15576757 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $16,516,438.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

