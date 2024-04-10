ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Trading 7.7% Higher

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.04. 59,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 113,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth $4,488,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth $7,842,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

