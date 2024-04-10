Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the healthcare product maker on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $112.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.88 and its 200 day moving average is $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $195.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,299,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,573,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,411 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.