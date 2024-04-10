AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Update

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the March 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AB Science Stock Performance

ABSCF remained flat at $2.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. AB Science has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

Get AB Science alerts:

AB Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AB Science SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Covid-19.

Receive News & Ratings for AB Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.