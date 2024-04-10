AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Update

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the March 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AB Science Stock Performance
ABSCF remained flat at $2.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. AB Science has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.84.
AB Science Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AB Science
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for AB Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.