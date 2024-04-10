AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Up 666.7% in March

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ELUXY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. 1,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

