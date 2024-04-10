A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on A. O. Smith

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.