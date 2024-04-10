8,052 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

