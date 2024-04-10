6,178,812 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,178,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,137,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.24% of Guardant Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,187 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 301.94%. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

