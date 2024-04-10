52,992 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Bought by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 52,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,920,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,271,000 after buying an additional 258,491 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,999,000 after buying an additional 136,378 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,893,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,969,000 after buying an additional 272,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,587,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 260,991 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 621,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,691. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

