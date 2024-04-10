3,589 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

