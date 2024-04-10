2,670 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,756. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.43 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.31 and a 200 day moving average of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

