2,593 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

GEHC opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. Argus lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

