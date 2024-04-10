2,502 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Bought by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 157.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. The company had a trading volume of 40,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,888. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $103.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.30.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

