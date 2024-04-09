Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading Down 2.6%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 35,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 559,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.
Zymeworks Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.19. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 156.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
