Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading Down 2.6%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 35,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 559,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.19. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 156.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zymeworks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,394,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Zymeworks by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 48,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zymeworks by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1,308.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 52,323 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

