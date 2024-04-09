Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 105,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 796,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,936 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,809,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after buying an additional 1,039,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,452,000 after buying an additional 533,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 259.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after buying an additional 529,631 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

