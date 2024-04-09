Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22,943.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74,567 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 40,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $306.17. The company had a trading volume of 364,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,303. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $320.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.64.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

