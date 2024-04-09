ZClassic Price Tops $0.0645 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0645 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $598,959.69 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00068801 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00040663 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00016807 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000702 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
About ZClassic
ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Block explorer data from
ZClassic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.