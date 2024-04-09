Zambesigold Price Up 67.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Zambesigold has traded up 67.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4,378.33 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

