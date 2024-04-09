Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,229,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,701,000 after buying an additional 1,401,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,816,000 after buying an additional 531,891 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,474,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,965,000 after purchasing an additional 62,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FND traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.70. 110,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,570. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average of $103.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

