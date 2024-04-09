Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $299,000 Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of NICE by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,170,000 after buying an additional 834,819 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of NICE by 44,660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,970,000 after buying an additional 387,202 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of NICE by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 528,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,902,000 after buying an additional 332,650 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after buying an additional 206,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.77. The stock had a trading volume of 48,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.02. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NICE

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.